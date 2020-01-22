Rocky Mountain Rep Announces Its 2020 Theatrical Season

The theatre may look sleepy right now, but in just under 5 months, Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre will come alive, ready to present their blockbuster 2020 season. Kicking off the summer, on June 12, 2020, Rocky Mountain Rep opens Kinky Boots! Charlie Price has reluctantly inherited his father's shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father's legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola, a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. Lola turns out to be the one person who can help Charlie become the man that he is meant to be. As they work to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair find that they have more in common than they ever dreamed possible... and discover that, when you change your mind about someone, you can change your whole world. Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Kinky Boots will have you dancing in the aisles and discovering why, sometimes, the best way to fit in... is to stand out!

Opening June 19, 2020, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is one of the most enduring shows of all time. A reimagining of the often-told story of Joseph, his father Jacob, eleven brothers, and the coat of many colors. Told entirely through song with the help of a narrator, the musical follows preferred son Joseph as he is sold into slavery by his brothers. As he discovers his ability to interpret dreams, he soon finds himself in front of the mighty Pharaoh. Joseph's counsel elevates him to Pharaoh's right-hand man and reunites him with his family. This irresistible family musical will be a perfect fit to an evening outing in Grand Lake this summer!

The Music Man, opening July 3, 2020, follows fast-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band that he vows to organize - this, despite the fact that he doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain's fall. Meredith Willson's six-time Tony Award-winning musical comedy has been entertaining audiences since 1957 and is a family-friendly story to be shared with every generation.

Finally, opening September 4, 2020, Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash. From the songbook of Johnny Cash comes this unique musical about love and faith, struggle and success, rowdiness and redemption, and the healing power of home and family. More than two dozen classic hits-including "I Walk The Line," "A Boy Named Sue," "Folsom Prison Blues," and the title tune, "Ring of Fire"-are performed by a multi-talented cast, and paint a musical portrait of The Man in Black that promises to be a foot-stompin', crowd-pleasin' salute to a unique musical legend! Though he is never impersonated, Johnny Cash's remarkable life story is told through his music, climaxing in a concert that will both move and exhilarate!

Tickets go on sale March 11th! Watch for the show calendar to be posted on the Rocky Mountain Rep website and plan your summer! Surely there is something to suit all tastes this season!! Tickets will be available through our administrative office, through our website (www.rockymountainrep.com), or over the phone (970) 627-3421. See you this summer!!





