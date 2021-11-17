Powabunga Dance Music Festival Announces 2021 Vail Lineup

Powabunga returns to Ford Park in Vail, Colorado on December 9 to 12 for four epic days and nights of live music and mountain activities. Powabunga has announced the final 2021 lineup, which includes Rüfüs Du Sol, Elderbrook, Bob Moses, Chanel Tres, Vintage Culture, LP Giobbi, Taches, Channel Tres, N2N, Julia Sandstrom, Gavlak, Chris Cauldron, Golden, Housewife, Max Baum, and Haasy. Powabunga specializes in recruiting the finest dance music from some of the best names around the world from indie dance, funk house, electronic and beyond.

"We're taking this year to a new level. Our goal for Powabunga is to marry music and the mountains in a way that creates a much deeper experience than just going to a concert," said Austin Gavlak, Founder of Powabunga. "We are creating a special, immersive environment and bringing together a variety of activities that evokes a real visceral response. Powabunga is designed to expand your mind and your heart, and we aim to have everyone feeling inspired when the event is over."

Ticket holders can expect to be transported to a snow-filled dance palace with various mountain activities, a mind numbing music lineup, interactive art installations, and most importantly, a like minded community of those passionate about music and the mountains. Gavlak, a 10-year Vail resident, draws on inspirations from Berlin, Barcelona, and Black Rock City to spark the streets of Vail Village. Powabunga is also proud to have sustainability at the forefront of production design, leaving Vail Village with a minimal carbon footprint once the festival is over.

"I am blown away and proud of the community we have cultivated over the years and am excited to bring everyone together once again for a world class experience in the Rocky mountains," said Gavlak.

Attendees are encouraged to follow Powabunga on Instagram and Facebook @powabungafestival for more information on line-up announcements and more. Further details on late night after-parties at John A. Dobson Ice Arena hosted by Buckhorn Social Club and Ski House, Gavlak's other experiential projects, will be announced in the following weeks.

Please visit www.powabunga.com for updates, to purchase tickets, and to see the full 2021 lineup.