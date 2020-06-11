Pianist David Korevaar and Violinist Charles Wetherbee Present Virtual Recital Series

As part of the Snake River Music Festival, award-winning pianist David Korevaar and acclaimed violinist Charles Wetherbee will present a series of three virtual recitals from the University of Colorado Boulder's Grusin Hall on June 14, 21, and 28, at 2 pm EST / 12 noon MST. Hosted by David Ginder from Colorado Public Radio, each program will be live streamed from the Dercum Center at www.dercumcenter.com

The June 14 program, entitled Alt Wien honors the memory of Colorado ski industry pioneer Alf Tieze, and features music of Schubert and Brahms including Schubert's Rondo in B Minor, D. 895 and Brahms' Sonata No. 2 in A Major, Op. 100, as well as salon favorites by Fritz Kreisler. On June 21, the duo will perform a Spanish-themed program called El fuego español! including De Falla's Suite Populaire Espagnole, Poulenc's Sonata and three of Sarasate's Spanish Dances, as well as the virtuoso solo violin caprice Charred in a Minute by Korine Fujiwara. The June 28 program, A Fine Romance, will feature Dohnanyi's Violin Sonata, Op. 21, Saint Saëns' rarely heard Sonata No. 2, Op. 102, Clara Schumann's Three Romances, Op. 22 and the Romances for violin and piano by Dvorak and Amy Beach.

Korevaar and Wetherbee, both faculty members of the esteemed University of Colorado Boulder College of Music, have a long history of concertizing and recording together. Their recent recordings include an album dedicated to the works of Iranian-American composer Reza Vali, which AllMusic praised as "an important release in the field of 20th century chamber music," a disc of three violin sonatas by Russian/German composer Paul Juon in which American Record Guide recognized the duo as "expert, sensitive, and committed performers who bring this forgotten music to vivid life" and Tibor Harsányi's A Hungarian in Paris.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to grip America's concert halls and live concerts remain a thing only to be dreamed of, Korevaar has embraced the virtual recital format. In March, Korevaar set a goal of posting home YouTube recordings of the 32 Beethoven Piano Sonatas in 60 days and 41 days into the project, all 32 were up and running. As he found himself in the position of being able to expand his Beethovenian horizons, learning some new non-Sonata works and revisiting some old friends, especially among the variations sets, he is now starting on the next phase of Beethoven recording and uploading a series of the composer's Bagatelles, Variations, the Fantasy and Polonaise. Please visit the link below for his daily installments.

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNiJdVWd0JNsLBoajLNTVG_omFYfvQF4r

As part of the 2020 Virtual Colorado MahlerFest last month, Korevaar performed Schubert's Piano Sonata in B-flat, D. 960 which can be viewed at: https://mahlerfest.org/mahlerfest-online/korevaar-and-schubert/

Award winning pianist David Korevaar is in demand as a soloist, chamber musician and collaborator. His active career includes appearances with the Rochester Philharmonic, Colorado Symphony, Louisville Orchestra, Japan's Shonan Chamber Orchestra, Brazil's Goiania Symphony, and with acclaimed conductors including Guillermo Figueroa, Per Brevig, Stanislaw Skrowaczewski and Jorge Mester. A passionate and committed collaborator, Korevaar is a founding member of the Boulder Piano Quartet, currently in residence at The Academy in Boulder. He is a regular guest with the Takács Quartet, and recently performed with them on the Great Performers series at Lincoln Center in New York. Korevaar's most recent addition to his extensive discography of over 50 titles is a highly praised disc of world premiere recordings of piano music by the largely forgotten Italian impressionist composer Luigi Perrachio. He returned to the recording studio earlier this season to record Richard Danielpour's The Celestial Circus for two pianos and three percussionists with pianist Angelina Gadeliya.

Chas Wetherbee has performed throughout the world, including Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Canada, Mexico and the United States. A native of Buffalo, New York and a graduate of Curtis, he made his debut with the Buffalo Philharmonic under Symon Bychkov, and since then has performed with the National Symphony, the Japan Philharmonic, the Concerto Soloists of Philadelphia, the Philharmonic Orchestra of Bogota (Columbia), the National Repertory Orchestra, the Orchestra Nacional de Mexico and the Virginia Symphony, among others. A devoted chamber musician, Charles is the first violinist of the Carpe Diem String Quartet, with whom he tours and performs regularly. Wetherbee also serves as the Artistic Director of the Keystone, Colorado based Snake River Music Festival.

