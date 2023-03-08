Pianist David Korevaar Will Perform With The Boulder Piano Quartet and Boulder Chamber Orchestra

Award winning pianist David Korevaar will appear with the Boulder Piano Quartet, whose members include Korevaar, violist Matthew Dane, cellist Thomas Heinrich, and for this performance violinist Claude Sim.

The Boulder Piano Quartet is in residence at Academy Chapel Hall, located at 970 Aurora Ave., Boulder. The March 17 performance at 7pm is part of The Academy Chapel Hall Series and the program includes Mozart's Piano Quartet No. 2 in E-flat Major, K.493, the Andante movement of the Brahms Piano Quartet in C-minor, Opus 60, and Dvorak Piano Quartet No. 2 in E-flat Major, Op. 87. For more information and tickets for this free concert visit www.theacademyboulder.com/events

His residency with the Boulder Chamber Orchestra continues on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 7:30pm at the Adventist Church, 345 Mapleton Avenue in Boulder where he will perform a mini chamber concert including Quintets for piano and winds by Mozart and Rimsky-Korsakov. Tickets are $25 and available at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=139419

David Korevaar is in demand as a soloist, chamber musician and collaborator and has performed and given master classes throughout the United States, Europe, Asia, and Central and South America. Recent engagements include performances at the Music in the Mountains Festival where he was in residence, and performances with the Carpe Diem String Quartet at the Snake River Music Festival. The program featured the modern premiere of the Piano Quintet by the unjustly forgotten Italian impressionist composer, Luigi Perrachio, as well as the Dvorak Piano Quintet. Korevaar discovered the original, unpublished Perrachio manuscript in Turin, Italy; his most recent addition to his extensive discography of over 50 titles includes a highly praised disc of world premiere recordings of Perrachio's piano music.

Upcoming and recent concerts include concerts with the Boulder Chamber Orchestra, appearances with the Broomfield Symphony, Fort Collins Symphony, and Littleton Symphony, and concerts with the Boulder Quartet. This summer he appeared at the Rocky Ridge Music Center in Estes Park and performed a number of concerts for the International Double Reed Society Conference in Boulder including world premiere performances of commissioned works for double reeds and piano by Katherine Needleman, Roydon Tse, Victor Márquez Barrios, Hannah Kendall, and Tania Leon, to name a few. Other recent performances include a pair of solo recitals for the Western Slope (Colorado) Concert Series, a solo performance at the Kawai Piano Gallery Concert Series in Dallas, a recital with baritone Andrew Garland, a solo recital in Houston, TX, as a featured artist at the Walla Walla Chamber Music Festival, performances with the Takacs Quartet and the featured soloist in Colorado Ballet's production of the Lady of the Camellias.

Previous performances include concertos with the Rochester Philharmonic, Colorado Symphony, Louisville Orchestra, Japan's Shonan Chamber Orchestra, Brazil's Goiania Symphony, and with acclaimed conductors including Guillermo Figueroa, Per Brevig, Stanislaw Skrowaczewski and Jorge Mester.

Korevaar is a regular guest with the Takács Quartet, and recently performed with them on the Great Performers series at Lincoln Center in New York. He is a frequent collaborator with acclaimed violinist Charles Wetherbee, with whom he has recorded numerous albums including Tibor Harsányi's A Hungarian in Paris and an album dedicated to the works of Iranian-American composer Reza Vali, which AllMusic praised as "an important release in the field of 20th century chamber music," and won the Iran's Bârbad Award, the Iranian version of a Grammy Award. Their recording of three violin sonatas by Russian/German composer Paul Juon was recognized by American Record Guide as "expert, sensitive, and committed performers who bring this forgotten music to vivid life". Following the release of his world premiere recordings of piano music by Lowell Liebermann and Luigi Perrachio, Korevaar returned to the recording studio to record Richard Danielpour's The Celestial Circus for two pianos and three percussionists with pianist Angelina Gadeliya. In June 2021, Korevaar performed Price's original piano work, Fantasie Nègre No. 4 as part of the Denver Chapter of Music for Food virtual concert.

Of special interest, Korevaar has also concertized and given master classes in Kazakhstan and Tajikistan as part of the U.S. State Department's Cultural Envoy program and taught at the Afghanistan National Institute of Music (ANIM) in Kabul.