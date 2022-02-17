Photos: See Gina Naomi Baez, Alyse Alan Louis & More in the RATTLESNAKE KATE World Premiere

The story of infamous Greeley frontierswoman Kate Slaughterback inspired musician Neyla Pekarek and playwright Karen Hartman to create this boisterous new musical. Aurora native Pekarek released her debut solo album and the basis for the musical, Rattlesnake, after touring and recording with the Grammy-nominated folk-rock band The Lumineers for eight years. The musical had its first reading at the 2019 Colorado New Play Summit and is the first musical commissioned by the DCPA Theatre Company.

Rattlesnake Kate will star Neyla Pekarek as Brownie, Gina Naomi Baez as Celia / USKatie, plus a star studded cast.

Gina Naomi Baez, Currently originating the role of Celia in the world premiere of Rattlesnake Kate the musical (written by grammy-nominated Neyla Pekarak of The Lumineers and Karen Hartman) at The Denver Center for the Performing Arts. TV/FILM: Marisol in Spike Lee's "She's Gotta Have It", "Orange is the New Black", "FBI" & "Triple Threat". Off Broadway & New York credits include A Christmas Carol (Madison Square Garden), Chautauqua! (Public Theater), Women on Fire, Love Song, A Taste of Things to Come, Fatty Fatty No Friends and Under Fire. Regional credits include The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Man of La Mancha, In The Heights, Oliver!, Little Shop of Horrors. Gina is also a singer/songwriter, YouTuber and influencer known for her infamous "Lizzo's Truth Hurts x Hocus Pocus" viral parody music video recognized by LIZZO & Bette Midler. @GinaNaomiBaez & GinaNaomiBaez.com

The production, led by DCPA Theatre Company Artistic Director Chris Coleman (Oklahoma!, DCPA; Twelfth Night, DCPA) includes costume design by Sara Ryung Clement (Indecent, DCPA), scenic design by Klara Zieglerova (Jersey Boys, Broadway), sound design by Ken Travis (Aladdin, Broadway), lighting design by Elizabeth Harper (Indecent, DCPA), intimacy choreography by Samantha Egle (Vietgone, DCPA), choreography by Dominique Kelley ("Dancing with the Stars" on ABC; Oklahoma!, DCPA), music direction by Angela Steiner (Twelfth Night, DCPA), composition by Neyla Pekarek and Christopher Jahnke (Dear Evan Hansen, Broadway), voice and dialect coaching by Kathy Maes (A Christmas Carol, DCPA), dramaturgy by Heidi Schmidt (Oklahoma!, DCPA), and fight direction by Alexis Black (Fool for Love, Broadway). Stage management by Margaret Keyes (Aubergine, South Coast Repertory), Heidi Echtenkamp (A Christmas Carol, DCPA), and Malia Stoner (A Christmas Carol, DCPA).

