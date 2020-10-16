Phamaly Theatre Company Presents Virtual BIG NIGHT! Fundraiser

The event takes place October 18th at 7:00pm MT.

Phamaly's annual fundraiser is going virtual! On October 18th at 7:00pm MT, this tongue-in-cheek homage to the Jerry Lewis Telethon will present music, comedy, and eclectic acts featuring your favorite Phamaly performers and some special guests!

This year has come with many challenges, including the cancellation of public gatherings due to COVID-19. The company's summer musical, Alice in Wonderland, had to be postponed, leading to a significant loss of revenue for Phamaly. As they say in theatre, "The Show Must Go On!" Therefore, it is Phamaly's goal to raise the lost funds through the virtual fundraiser, Phamaly's BIG NIGHT! "The Show Must Go On!" Webathon.

This is a free and family friendly event, no ticket needed!

The standard video, including live captions, will be available on YouTube Live. American Sign Language (ASL) Interpretation and Audio Description will be available via Zoom. If you are using the accessible links, please make sure to download Zoom ahead of time.

RSVP or SUBSCRIBE to Phamaly Theatre Company's YouTube channel to get a reminder the day of event!

Learn more at https://phamaly.org/phamalys-big-night/.

