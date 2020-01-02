Organist Felix Hell Comes to St. Andrew UMC

The Denver Rocky Mountain Chapter of the American Guild of Organists and St. Andrew United Methodist Church present one of the world's most sought-after concert organists, Felix Hell, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, January 17, at St. Andrew, 9203 S. University Blvd., Highlands Ranch 80126. The events are free with a freewill offering, and parking is available in the church lots. A reception and music swap will follow the program.

Dr. Hell will perform a wide range of works including music of Bach, Mendelssohn, Liszt, Langlais, Willan and Bovet on an organ that combines a Rodgers console and a Ruffatti façade; it has original pipes as well as extensive digital and MIDI sounds.

On Saturday, January 18 at 10 am Dr. Hell will present a Workshop/Master Class in which he will give a personal introduction to the pipe organ and showcase its breathtaking possibilities. The workshop is especially designed for organ students and teachers, but will appeal to anyone who is interested in the instrument.

A native of Germany, Felix Hell has been featured as a recitalist and concerto soloist in more than 900 concerts throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. The American Organist raved that he "sets standards that older and honored players would struggle to equal."



Felix Hell is known for his diverse and innovative programming, drawing upon a repertoire encompassing five centuries. Furthermore, he has received global recognition for his marathon performances of the entire organ works of J.S. Bach, which encompass about 250 compositions and close to 20 hours of performance time. He has since performed the complete Bach cycle four times, most recently in 2013 in Seoul, Korea.

Felix Hell studied at the Juilliard School in New York, the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia (BM), the Peabody Institute in Baltimore (AD, MM, DMA). In 2007, he received Johns Hopkins University's prestigious Outstanding Graduate Award.

This program is funded in part by the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD). For more information please see our website at agodrmc.org/our-programs.





Related Articles Shows View More Denver Stories

More Hot Stories For You