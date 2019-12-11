Northglenn Players Present A TUNA CHRISTMAS

"Sit back, kick up yer boots and have a holly, jolly time!" invites Director Warren Sherrill. Ben Hilzer and Michael O'Shea star in this production with humorous fast-changes. All three are theater veterans in our region - from Shakespeare to Dickens to musicals, they have a broad base of experience and are sure to bring flavor to A Tuna Christmas. They'll need to draw on all that experience and a fair amount of stamina, since the trio are putting on seven shows and the two actors play eleven characters each.

The DL Parsons theatre provides an intimate venue that offers audiences a close-up local theater experience. At $12-14 per ticket, this is an opportunity for a fun holiday date night or group outing that will not reduce your budget to "lumps of coal" levels. Join us to see Ben Hilzer transition from Charlene Bumiller to Stanley Bumiller, and Michael O'Shea from R.R. Snavely to Aunt Pearl Burras...because a few laughs are good for the holiday spirit!

Celebrate the holidays with a Texas-sized Christmas comedy! Two comedic actors, with deft timing and split-second costume changes, portray 22 citizens of Tuna, the third smallest town in Texas, where the Lion's Club is too liberal and Patsy Cline never dies. It is 24 hours before Christmas and the eccentric residents of Tuna are attempting to cope with Joe Bob Lipsey's disastrous Christmas Carol pageant, a sabotaged yard-decorating contest, and a mysterious phantom that's on the loose!

Tickets and information: http://northglennarts.org/production/a-tuna-christmas/





