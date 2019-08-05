New IMAGINE 2020 Speaker Series Events Hosted By Denver Arts & Venues

Denver Arts & Venues is pleased to present two upcoming IMAGINE 2020 Speaker Series events at McNichols Civic Center Building (144 W. Colfax Ave.) that are free and open to the public.

"Public Art 301 - You Got the Commission, Now What?" on Thursday, August 15, 5:30 - 8:30 p.m., will cover the many complexities that come with a new public art commission that first-time artists may not anticipate like permits, contracts, insurance, prevailing wage and project management. This informative session will be led by the Denver Public Art Team and local artist Jeanne Quinn, whose public art work "Sing and Glide" was installed at Confluence Park in 2017.

"Creative Aging" on Wednesday, September 18, 8 - 10:30 a.m., will discuss how cultural organizations all over the world are now focusing on developing and enhancing creative aging programs to improve the lives of older adults and their community. Studies show that regular participation in the arts by older adults helps to minimize age-related cognitive and physical decline and contributes to maintaining physical, intellectual and emotional health. The session will be led by Damon McLeese of Access Gallery, who recently participated in The Creative Center at University Settlement's Creative Aging Training Institute in New York City. McLeese, along with other local groups that have made a commitment to creative aging by providing access to quality programming and have implemented best practice models for healthy caregiving, will share their learnings and help the audience explore how to embrace this shift in our community.

Attendees are encouraged to RSVP for "Public Art 301 - You Got the Commission, Now What?" and "Creative Aging" on Evenbrite.com.



Denver Arts & Venues' mission is to amplify Denver's quality of life and economic vitality through premier public venues, arts and entertainment opportunities. Arts & Venues is the City and County of Denver agency responsible for operating some of the region's most renowned facilities, including Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, the Denver Performing Arts Complex, Colorado Convention Center, Denver Coliseum and McNichols Civic Center Building. Arts & Venues also oversees the Denver Public Art Program, Create Denver, SCFD Tier III granting process, Arts Education Fund and other entertainment and cultural events such as the Five Points Jazz Festival, Urban Arts Fund, P.S. You Are Here and implementation of IMAGINE 2020: Denver's Cultural Plan. Denver Arts & Venues is committed to diversity, equity and inclusiveness in all our programs, initiatives and decision-making processes.

www.ArtsandVenues.com

About IMAGINE 2020

In Spring 2013, Denver's community gathered to provide a strategic vision and future platform for arts, culture and creativity in the City that became IMAGINE 2020 - Denver's Cultural Plan. IMAGINE 2020 is Denver's first cultural plan since 1989 and reflects the vision, goals and aspirations of everyone who contributed ideas through the planning process and will help guide resources, support and direction for the City's arts and culture in all their many forms. It makes a call to action to city agencies, cultural institutions, businesses, civic leaders, neighborhood- and community- based organizations and residents to ensure arts and culture are at the heart of this great city.

www.ImagineDenver2020.org





Related Articles Shows View More Denver Stories

More Hot Stories For You