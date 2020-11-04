New Date Announced for JANE AND MATTHEWS at Boulder Theater

The performance will be moved to February 6, 2021.

Out of an abundance of caution, Jane and Matthews performance on November 7th, 2020 at the Boulder Theater has been postponed to the following date: February 6th, 2021. All existing tickets will be honored. If you're unable to attend due to the new date, refunds will be available for the next 30 days at point of purchase. Thank you for understanding.

Tickets must be purchased in tables of 4 or 8 and each ticket comes with 2 McDevitt Taco Supply tacos, 2 drinks, and chips & salsa for the table. This event will follow strict local, state, and national guidelines. Boulder Theater's own reopening guidelines can be found here.

Jordan "Jane" and Jarrod "Matthew" formed the group in December of 2019 in pursuit of blending "popular" music genres with real musicianship. Back to the roots... The group has influences from a variety of genres, Americana, Country, Pop, Rock, Prog, Classical, Jazz, Funk, Blues, Bluegrass, Metal, and the list goes on and on. With such a variety of influences, the group is calling the sound "Colorado Rock". Complementing the musical diversity and talent that exists in Colorado, and the influence the extraordinary state has had on them in general.

Jane and Matthews maintain an overall sense of amicable familiarity, keeping it catchy, simple, fun, yet undeniably and impressively musical. You're not going to want to miss Jane and Matthews's "Colorado Rock" sound.

