Nathan Gunn Joins Aspen Fest's One Night Only Concert Performance of SOUTH PACIFIC

The Aspen Music Festival and School and Theatre Aspen announced today that opera and musical theatre actor Nathan Gunn will replace the previously announced Will Swenson in the role of Emile de Becque in the organizations' first ever collaboration of a one-night-only concert production of the Rodgers & Hammerstein classic musical South Pacific on Monday, July 22 at 7:30 pm in the Benedict Music Tent.

Gunn replaces Swenson, who departs due to scheduling conflicts, joining a principal company that includes the previously announced Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award nominee and Theatre World Award winner Christy Altomare (Nellie Forbush), New York actress and singer Leanne Cabrera (Liat), Outer Critics Circle Award winner Ann Harada (Bloody Mary), from Broadway's Wicked and most recently seen on FOX's "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" Ryan McCartan (Joseph Cable), and fresh from Spongebob Squarepants Brian Ray Norris (Luther Billis).

Additionally, Broadway music director Andy Einhorn (Carousel; Hello, Dolly!) will now conduct this special concert event, leading a 55-piece orchestra and chorus of Aspen Opera Center singers, alongside Tony Award nominee, director Lonny Price.

Rodgers and Hammerstein's musical South Pacific is an iconic American work, set on an island paradise with two parallel love stories navigating the dangers of prejudice and war. Premiering on Broadway in 1949, the musical was an instant success and ran for 1,929 performances, winning ten Tony Awards, including Best Score.

This concert adaptation captures the uproarious yet tender nature of the musical and focuses on the beloved score that made South Pacific unforgettable. Enduring songs include "Some Enchanted Evening," "There is Nothing Like a Dame" and "I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair."

Tickets are priced at $50 and $95. A limited number of $500 tickets include premier seating and a post-event cast party are also available.





