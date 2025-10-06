Moshe Kasher to Perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On THURSDAY 7:30PM, FRIDAY 7:00PM and SATURDAY 6:30PM, Comedy Works Larimer Square will present Mosha Kasher’s CODA / Switch – A one-man show that is an hour of stand-up 46 years in the making. Everything you’ve ever wanted to know about having a deaf family but didn’t know how to ask - plus drugs, Chassidic Judaism and jerking off. A deaf comedy jam!

Moshe Kasher is an Emmy award winning host and the two-time bestselling author of Kasher in the Rye: The True Tale of a White Boy from Oakland Who Became a Drug Addict, Criminal, Mental Patient, and Then Turned 16 - as well as Subculture Vulture: A Memoir in Six scenes.

He has filmed two specials for Netflix, The Honeymoon Stand Up Special and Live in Oakland and hosted his own talk show on Comedy Central Problematic.

He co-hosts the hit podcast, The Endless Honeymoon with his wife, Natasha Leggero. He has appeared on Curb Your Enthusiasm, After Midnight, Another Period, Shameless, The Good Place, Brooklyn 99, Drunk History and more.