Mike Birbiglia Comes to Paramount Theatre, June 5

Mike Birbiglia is coming to Paramount Theatre in Denver on Friday, June 5th at 7:00pm.

Fresh off his hit Broadway show and Netflix special The New One, comedian Mike Birbiglia returns with an all-new show celebrating the release of his book "The New One: Painfully True Stories From a Reluctant Dad." His last show was about birth. His new show: death. Join Mike as he takes on life's darkest topic with the only weapon we have: jokes.

Mike Birbiglia has performed his one-of-a-kind solo comedy shows for audiences worldwide, from the Sydney Opera House to Broadway. His shows, The New One, Thank God for Jokes, and My Girlfriend's Boyfriend are all on Netflix. He's also the author of the New York Times bestseller, Sleepwalk With Me and Other Painfully True Stories as well as his latest book, The New One: Painfully True Stories from a Reluctant Dad.

Tickets range from $29.50 to $39.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, March 6th at 10:00am at ParamountDenver.com.





