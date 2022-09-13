Michael Yo Comes to Comedy Works Landmark This Week

A two-time Emmy nominee, Michael Yo is a comedian, actor, and host keeping busy in all of Hollywood's platforms. The self-proclaimed "Half-Black Brother with a Korean Mother" is regular on the Joe Rogan Experience, host of the Michael Yo Show and fresh off his critically acclaimed comedy special Blasian. Right after having his son and a viral appearance showcasing his talents to the world on America's Got Talent, Michael Yo brings his all new We're Still Here 2020/21 Tour to your city.

In stand-up, Michael came up under the wings of Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy, now headlining all over the country. As an actor, Michael recently reoccurred on Kevin Can Wait, shot a Damon Wayan Jr.'s pilot Happy Together for CBS, and was a principal in Facebook's upcoming Facebook Watch first sitcom series, Starter Pack. Michael was previously seen covering celebrity news on The Insider, Extra, E! News, and guest co-hosting CBS' The Talk. Michael continues to appear as a hot topics guest on The Wendy Williams Show.

Comedy Works has announced that Michael Yo will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark.