Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Michael Yo Comes to Comedy Works Landmark This Week

Performances are September 16 & 17.

Register for Denver News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 13, 2022  

Michael Yo Comes to Comedy Works Landmark This Week

A two-time Emmy nominee, Michael Yo is a comedian, actor, and host keeping busy in all of Hollywood's platforms. The self-proclaimed "Half-Black Brother with a Korean Mother" is regular on the Joe Rogan Experience, host of the Michael Yo Show and fresh off his critically acclaimed comedy special Blasian. Right after having his son and a viral appearance showcasing his talents to the world on America's Got Talent, Michael Yo brings his all new We're Still Here 2020/21 Tour to your city.

In stand-up, Michael came up under the wings of Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy, now headlining all over the country. As an actor, Michael recently reoccurred on Kevin Can Wait, shot a Damon Wayan Jr.'s pilot Happy Together for CBS, and was a principal in Facebook's upcoming Facebook Watch first sitcom series, Starter Pack. Michael was previously seen covering celebrity news on The Insider, Extra, E! News, and guest co-hosting CBS' The Talk. Michael continues to appear as a hot topics guest on The Wendy Williams Show.

Comedy Works has announced that Michael Yo will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


THE PRINCESS BRIDE AN EVENING WITH CARY ELWES To Screen At Paramount Theatre, December 10THE PRINCESS BRIDE AN EVENING WITH CARY ELWES To Screen At Paramount Theatre, December 10
September 12, 2022

Comedy Works Entertainment presents THE PRINCESS BRIDE: AN INCONCEIVABLE EVENING WITH CARY ELWES coming to Paramount Theatre in Denver on Saturday, December 10th, 2022 at 7pm.
COCOMELON LIVE! JJ'S JOURNEY 30 New Stops For Its Massive US TourCOCOMELON LIVE! JJ'S JOURNEY 30 New Stops For Its Massive US Tour
September 12, 2022

CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey has revealed 30 new dates for its massive upcoming United States tour, bolstering the total to 62-dates so far. Parents searching for an exciting activity for their families this back-to-school season won't want to miss this must-see event from Michael Cohl's powerhouse production company EMC Presents and Moonbug Entertainment.
Lindsey Stirling Announces SNOW WALTZ CHRISTMAS TOUR; Tickets On Sale Friday, September 16Lindsey Stirling Announces SNOW WALTZ CHRISTMAS TOUR; Tickets On Sale Friday, September 16
September 12, 2022

Award-winning pop-violinist Lindsey Stirling has announced her new Snow Waltz tour of North America, in support of her newest album Snow Waltz, where she'll bring the holiday spirit from coast to coast. Beginning in Grand Prairie, TX on November 17th and culminating in a special show on December 23rd in Los Angeles, the 25+ run of dates sees Stirling performing in San Antonio, Orlando, Newark, Milwaukee and more.
David Byrne's THEATER OF THE MIND Adds Performances at Denver Center for the Performing ArtsDavid Byrne's THEATER OF THE MIND Adds Performances at Denver Center for the Performing Arts
September 12, 2022

 The Denver Center for the Performing Arts Off-Center has added new performances added for Academy, Grammy and Tony Award-winning artist David Byrne and writer Mala Gaonkar’s Theater of the Mind in October, November and December.
Performance Now's A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING Opens at Lakewood Cultural CenterPerformance Now's A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING Opens at Lakewood Cultural Center
September 11, 2022

Performance Now Theatre Company will present A Grand Night for Singing September 9-25 at the Lakewood Cultural Center. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m.