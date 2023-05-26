Meet the 2023 Company at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre

Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre has announced the casting for their 2023 summer season!  The productions for the summer are Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, The Pirates of Penzance, and Something Rotten!.  And returning in the fall season will be Rocky Mountain Rep’s signature production, Almost Heaven: Songs of John Denver.

The 2023 professional company, chosen from over 1200 auditions across the country, includes Karis Avisa, Madeline Canfield, Suzanna Champion, Margot Frank, Ambroja Ferguson, Matt Frye, Joe Hebel, Wesley Hodges, Daniel J. Hurt, Cecilia Iole, Hannah Katz, Josh Kellman, Michael E. Martin, Mitchell Lewis, Sonia Perez, Trey Plutnicki, Jeremiah Smith, Richaun Stewart, Jerod Turner, Luiza Vitucci, and Tiana Williams.

Back for an additional season are director and music director Michael Querio, director Jeff Duke, music director Michael Jordan, costume designer Nicole M. Harrison, and choreographers Jennifer Lupp and Stephanie Hansen.  In new roles for this season are director Sally Scott, costume designer Mary Nye Bennett, and choreographer Megan Bliss.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2023 season!  Please stop by the box office on Grand Avenue in Grand Lake, call 970-627-3421, or purchase online at RockyMountainRep.com.




Maz Jobrani is a comedian, actor and host of his own podcast, Back To School With Maz Jobrani on the All Things Comedy Network. His new stand-up comedy special Pandemic Warrior is now available for streaming on PeacockTV.

A self-confessed raconteur of weird stories, it is no wonder that Jake Johannsen is one of David Letterman’s favorite comics. With over forty-six Letterman appearances under his belt (not to mention a handful of Late Night with Conan O’Brien, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, and Politically Incorrect gigs) Jake is no stranger to late night television.

Nancy Norton will perform on Wednesday, May 24 at 8:00 PM at Comedy Works Larimer Square and on Sunday, June 4 at 8:00 PM at Comedy Works Landmark

Comedy Works has announced that Opey Olagbaju will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark.


