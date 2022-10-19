Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Maria Bamford Comes to Comedy Works Landmark This Week

Performances are October 20 – 22.

Oct. 19, 2022  

Maria Bamford is revered for her deeply personal and experimental comedy about mental illness. She starred in the surreal, semi-autobiographical Netflix comedy series Lady Dynamite, about a comedian who suffers a nervous breakdown.

Maria is the star of three unconventional hour-long stand-up specials: Weakness is the Brand, Old Baby and Maria Bamford, the special, special, special! Maria was the first female comic to have two half-hour Comedy Central Presents specials and starred alongside Patton Oswalt, Zach Galifianakis and Brian Posehn in the Comedy Central series The Comedians of Comedy and Netflix's Comedians of Comedy: The Movie. She also created and starred in the cult hit web series The Maria Bamford Show, in which she plays all the characters.

Maria is often recognized for her prolific voiceover work. She also stars as Tilly Mulch in Team Coco's scripted podcast Frontier Tween. Maria played DeBrie Bardeaux on Netflix's Arrested Development and recurred on the ABC hit series Fresh off the Boat.

She is the 2014 winner of the American Comedy Award for Best Club Comic.

Comedy Works has announcedthat Maria Bamford will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark:

Thursday, October 20 / 7:30 PM / $30.00

Friday, October 21 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $30.00

Saturday, October 22 / 7:15 & 9:45 PM / $30.00



