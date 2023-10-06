Maddy Smith Comes to Comedy Works South at the Landmark This Month

Maddy Smith is a cast member on MTV’s Wild N Out, a nationally touring comedian, and a social media icon.

Originally from Buffalo, Maddy is known for her quick wit and cutting roasts, and her seemingly lack of fear for whatever comes out of her mouth. After five seasons on Wild N Out, most would agree that what Maddy says is often “out of pocket” but you’ll have to see for yourself in one of her multi-million viewed YouTube compilations.

Maddy opens for Bert Kreischer and Theo Von and has made appearances on BET, HBO, Barstool Sports, and more. She’s a regular at the Comedy Cellar in NYC.

Comedy Works has announced that Maddy Smith will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark.

Performance Dates:

Thursday, October 12 / 7:30 PM / $14.00

Friday, October 13 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $22.00

Saturday, October 14 / 7:15 & 9:45 PM / $22.00