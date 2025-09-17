Macaulay Culkin Hosts a HOME ALONE Screening at the Paramount Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Join in for a special 35th anniversary screening of the timeless classic, Home Alone, followed by an exclusive live moderated interview with the one and only Macaulay Culkin. That's right, the star who brought Kevin McCallister to life will be joining us for a one-of-a-kind event that you won't want to miss!

Relive the iconic scenes and heartwarming moments from Home Alone on the big screen, then dive deep into the behind-the-scenes stories and insights with Macaulay Culkin himself. Hear about his experiences on set, his favorite memories from filming, and his take on why this movie has become such a beloved holiday classic.

This event is perfect for fans of all ages, from those who grew up watching Home Alone to younger generations just discovering the beloved film.

For those looking for an extra-special experience, a limited number of VIP tickets will be available which include a commemorative VIP laminate, early access to purchase autographed merchandise, the best seats in the house, and an exclusive post-show Q&A with Macaulay Culkin. Don't miss your chance to be a part of the ultimate holiday blast from the past, transporting you back to the 90s for an unforgettable experience!

Whether you're a die-hard fan or simply love the holiday spirit, this event promises to be an unforgettable experience for all. Mark your calendars, grab your tickets and ALL of your kids and join us for an evening of laughter, memories, and inspiration with Home Alone: A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin.