MELLOWPUNK Announced at Fox Theatre

MELLOWPUNK with Blush, Dry Ice, Jackson Cloud Odyssey at the Fox Theatre on Saturday, January 29, 2022. Tickets on sale now HERE

Mellowpunk's debut album "I Don't Think Two People Could Have Been Happier Than We Have Been" released everywhere on March 26th.

Mellowpunk is an indie band originating from Boulder, CO, made up of four friends who met while attending The University Of Colorado, Boulder. It started with Devin Noth creating their first EP in his first Boulder apartment with the help from Jacob Paulson and Dafna Margalit. He met the guitarist Sage Garrett after hearing Sage practicing guitar in the apartment above him. Devin, Sage, and Jacob then booked their first show to force them to find more band mates to play with. They then met the drummer Ethan Minard through a mutual college course and made the first instance of Mellowpunk. When the pandemic started, the band decided to extend their future release of an EP to their debut album, and welcomed their lead singer Maddy McClure into the band. After a year of devotion to its completion, the album was ready for release.

Mellowpunk is currently working on live performances of their new album, art & merchandise, and future musical projects for Mellowpunk and other artists concerning the current group.