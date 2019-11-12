Lulubird Project At Theater 29 Presents HIDDEN WORLDS & STRANGE NEGOTIATIONS

Theater 29 and the Lulubird Project are ridiculously excited to present HIDDEN WORLDS & STRANGE NEGOTIATIONS. Performances will be at Theater 29, located at 5138 W. 29th Avenue, Denver 80212, Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 PM from December 5 to December 21. Tickets are $22 and available at www.theater29denver.com

About the show: Literary lovers, a cricket, a gnome. Time becomes a palindrome. Longing, secrets, other-worldly sensations . . . One reality spills into the next in Hidden Worlds & Strange Negotiations.

"Collaborating with an imaginative director and a marvelous group of local playwrights has been beyond terrific," says Lulubird Project Artistic Director, Lisa Wagner Erickson. "The result is an evening of off-beat plays that examine the curious connections of love, loyalty, and desire in an uncertain world."

Hidden Worlds & Strange Negotiations features the talents of Bevin Antea, Bobby Bennet, Emily A. Fisher, Tara Kelso, Michael McFadden, Matthew Schultz, and Sadie Gracelynn Trigg

About the Lulubird Project: The Lulubird Project is a collective dedicated to questioning norms, rules, and conventions via thought-provoking theatrical art that is imaginative, inventive, and (like life) slightly absurd.

About Theater 29: Theater 29 is a venue in Northwest Denver where a group of playwrights have banded together to create, collaborate, develop, and produce the plays they want to see on stage.

Since it opened in May 2018, Theater 29 has presented nothing but original work written by locals. By the end of 2019, Theater 29 will have seen 9 productions and 12 nights of staged readings featuring new plays by 18 Colorado playwrights. This is what happens when local playwrights run the show . . . and it's working!

By Jessica Austgen, Tami Canaday, Lisa Wagner Erickson, Ellen K. Graham, Dakota C. Hill, Rebecca Gorman O'Neill, and Edith Weiss

Directed by Veronica Straight-Lingo

Thursdays through Saturdays December 5 - 21, 2019

Tickets are $22

www.theater29denver.com





