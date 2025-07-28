Leah Rudick to Headline Comedy Works South at the Landmark

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedian and viral sensation Leah Rudick will headline Comedy Works South at the Landmark from July 31 through August 2. Known for her “Wealthy Woman” character and offbeat online sketches, Rudick has become a breakout star on TikTok and Instagram, where her videos have garnered more than 100 million views and over a million followers.

Rudick’s growing popularity has taken her across the country, performing to sold-out crowds with a style often described as quirky, sharp, and joyfully off-center. Her recent credits include appearances at major comedy festivals such as Moontower JFL and San Francisco Sketchfest, as well as roles on HBO’s High Maintenance and IFC’s Commuters. Her debut stand-up special, Spiraling, is now streaming on Amazon and Apple TV.

Comedy Works South will host Rudick for five performances:

Thursday, July 31 at 7:30 p.m. ($20)

Friday, August 1 at 6:30 p.m. & 9:00 p.m. ($25)

Saturday, August 2 at 6:00 p.m. & 8:30 p.m. ($25)

Tickets are available in advance. Preferred seating is available for guests who dine at Lucy Restaurant before the show.