Lakewood Cultural Center Presents SALT Contemporary Dance in October

This awe-inspiring ensemble will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Sep. 28, 2022  

Lakewood Cultural Center Presents SALT Contemporary Dance in October

Lakewood Cultural Center presents SALT Contemporary Dance, a cutting-edge dance company performing masterful works by distinguished contemporary choreographers. This awe-inspiring ensemble will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 during the 2022-2023 LCC Presents season at the Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway.

SALT Contemporary Dance performs a fresh repertoire of work by world-renowned choreographers Micaela Taylor, Ihsan Rustem and SALT's Joni McDonald. Backed by the technical mastery of SALT's dancers, these pieces take audiences on a journey of self-discovery and explore the beauty of the natural world.

The Quality Of | Joni McDonald

Deeply influenced by the music of Strauss, Bach and Handel, the dancers' performance encapsulates the strength and delicacy of these musical pieces in beautiful contemporary movement.

Feather | Micaela Taylor

With movement inspired by a flock of birds flying over a mountain, dancers embody imagery that evokes the quality of flying, the lightness of wings and the eye-catching energetics of a flock of birds moving through the sky.

Long Story Short | Ihsan Rustem

Intricate movement coupled with the strong narration of Allen Ginsburg's "Howl" in the background, this piece explores the journey of immense change, from insecurity and intense doubt to absolute calm. Created for and premiered by Hubbard Street 2 in 2014.

"This dynamic troupe has surpassed expectations and challenged possibilities, pushed the boundaries and raised the bar for what audiences should expect," said Ihsan Rustem, international choreographer.

Tickets for LCC Presents SALT Contemporary Dance start at $25 and are on sale now at 303-987-7845, Lakewood.org/LCCPresents or the Lakewood Cultural Center Box Office, 470 S. Allison Parkway (Wadsworth and West Alameda Avenue).

The Lakewood Cultural Center Presents 2022-2023 season is generously supported by the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD), Colorado Creative Industries (CCI) and the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA).


