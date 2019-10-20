Lakewood Cultural Center Presents Ballet Hispánico

Ballet Hispánico, America's leading Latino dance organization, brings its bold and eclectic brand of contemporary dance to the Lakewood Cultural Center on Saturday, Nov. 2. The company will be performing "Con Brazos Abiertos," "Tiburones" and "3. Catorce Dieciséis." These works by three renowned Latina choreographers take audiences on a thought-provoking journey.

"Con Brazos Abiertos" is a fun and frank look at life caught between two cultures. Choreographer Michelle Manzanales utilizes iconic Mexican symbols that she was reluctant to embrace as a Mexican-American child growing up in Texas to speak to the immigrant experience. Intertwining folkloric representations with humor and music that ranges from Julio Iglesias to Rock en Español, the work brings life to a Latino dilemma.

In "Tiburones," Annabelle Lopez Ochoa addresses the discrimination and stereotypes placed upon Latinx culture and the power the media has in portraying these themes by diminishing the voices of Latinx artists. Ochoa deconstructs gender roles and identity to revitalize an authentic perspective of Puerto Rican icons appropriated within the entertainment industry.

One of the leading voices of Mexican contemporary dance, Tania Pérez-Salas draws inspiration for "3. Catorce Dieciséis" from the number Pi to reflect on the circularity of our movement through life. With intense theatricality and breathtaking imagery set to music by Vivaldi and other Baroque composers, the performance is a joyful feast for the senses.

Tickets start at $22 and are available at 303-987-7845, Lakewood.org/LCCPresents or the Lakewood Cultural Center Box Office, 470 S. Allison Parkway (Wadsworth and West Alameda Avenue).

The Lakewood Cultural Center Presents 2019-2020 season is generously supported by SCFD, a unique funding source serving hundreds of metro Denver arts, culture and scientific organizations; Colorado Creative Industries; and the National Endowment for the Arts.





