Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

John Heffron Comes to Comedy Works Landmark, November 10- 12

Energetic and accessible, acclaimed stand-up John Heffron shares an array of relatable experiences from childhood through life as a father.

Nov. 07, 2022  

John Heffron Comes to Comedy Works Landmark, November 10- 12

Comedy Works has announced that John Heffron will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark.

Energetic and accessible, acclaimed stand-up John Heffron shares an array of relatable experiences from childhood through life as a father. Audiences of all ages relate to his enthusiastic, hard-won wisdom, recognizing how often the path to maturity is marked by universal triumphs and failures.

Heffron was the winner of the second season of NBC's Last Comic Standing and has since performed on The Tonight Show, Chelsea Lately, The Late Late Show, HBO, FX, VH1, A&E, and CMT. Heffron remains one of a small handful of veteran performers to tape two separate Comedy Central specials and has an hour-long special, Middle Class Funny, on Netflix.

In the podcasting realm, Heffron has guested on WTF with Marc Maron, The Joe Rogan Experience, and Ari Shaffir's Skeptic Tank. He has hosted several of his own podcasts including The State I'm In, Heffron and Reep Show, and The Critical 48.

John's five comedy albums, his Middle Class Funny DVD, and best-selling advice book I Come to You From the Future: Everything You'll Need to Know Before You Know and The Holding Deal are currently available on iTunes and Amazon.




Photos: First Look at SPAMALOT at Vintage Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at SPAMALOT at Vintage Theatre
Vintage Theatre presents the hilarious musical comedy 'Spamalot” November 4 through December 11 at 1468 Dayton St. in Aurora.  Check out all new production photos!
Review: AINT TOO PROUD, THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS at DCPA Photo
Review: AIN'T TOO PROUD, THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS at DCPA
What did our critic think of AIN'T TOO PROUD, THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS at DCPA? It's been said that people love nostalgia. There are certainly examples that reflect various time periods in our history but I would argue that last 10 years has seen the biggest increase in 'homage art.' Music holds memories - and memories can be powerful.
The Fine Arts Center Theatre Company Presents ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY Photo
The Fine Arts Center Theatre Company Presents IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY
The Fine Arts Center Theatre Company will kick off the holiday season with the American holiday classic, “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play.”
Tom Papa Comes to the Paramount Theatre in April 2023 Photo
Tom Papa Comes to the Paramount Theatre in April 2023
Comedy Works Entertainment presents TOM PAPA at Paramount Theatre on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 7:30pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 4 at 10am and are $29.50-49.50 plus applicable fees.

Industry Classifieds


More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at SPAMALOT at Vintage TheatrePhotos: First Look at SPAMALOT at Vintage Theatre
November 7, 2022

Vintage Theatre presents the hilarious musical comedy 'Spamalot” November 4 through December 11 at 1468 Dayton St. in Aurora.  Check out all new production photos!
The Fine Arts Center Theatre Company Presents IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAYThe Fine Arts Center Theatre Company Presents IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY
November 2, 2022

The Fine Arts Center Theatre Company will kick off the holiday season with the American holiday classic, “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play.”
Tom Papa Comes to the Paramount Theatre in April 2023Tom Papa Comes to the Paramount Theatre in April 2023
November 2, 2022

Comedy Works Entertainment presents TOM PAPA at Paramount Theatre on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 7:30pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 4 at 10am and are $29.50-49.50 plus applicable fees.
Denver Producer RUMTUM Releases New Single 'Pier Light'Denver Producer RUMTUM Releases New Single 'Pier Light'
November 1, 2022

Denver, CO-based producer and visual artist RUMTUM (aka John Hastings) returns to Bastard Jazz with a new single, the first from his upcoming album campaign.
Denver Arts & Venues Celebrates Denver Arts Week With Buell Theatre Exhibitions and New EventsDenver Arts & Venues Celebrates Denver Arts Week With Buell Theatre Exhibitions and New Events
November 1, 2022

Denver Arts & Venues will celebrate autumn with the announcement of fall Buell Theatre exhibitions and three Denver Arts Week events.