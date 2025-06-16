Jodi Long Joins the Cast Of BECKY AND HER LUNG TRANSPLANT At 7th Annual Durango PlayFest

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Los Angeles-based actor Jodi Long has joined the cast of Becky and Her Lung Transplant, at the 7th Annual Durango PlayFest, June 24-29. Now in its seventh season, PlayFest has fast become a renowned incubator for well-known and emerging playwrights, actors, and directors to develop new works and test them before audiences.

The play by Lucy Wright and William Missouri Downs follows an unemployed, divorced Hollywood screenwriter who takes a fluff job writing an "inspiring" family channel movie about a child's lung transplant, only to discover that the "true story" may not be true, nor is her own life.

Long's Broadway credits include Sondheim's Getting Away with Murder, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Flower Drum Song, Loose Ends with Kevin Kline, The Bacchae and Nowhere To Go But UP directed by Sydney Lumet. She won an Emmy for her role as Mrs. Basil E. in Netflix's Dash & Lily, becoming the first Asian-American actor to win in any acting category across Emmy competition. She's best known as Awkwafina's mom in Marvel's Shang-Chi and most recently appeared in Universal's horror film Night Swim.

"A seasoned actor like Jodi doesn't just bring talent to the rehearsal room-she brings instinct, insight, and a lived understanding of storytelling that can unlock layers in the script the playwright didn't even know were there," said Felicia Lansbury Meyer, PlayFest artistic director.

The cast also includes:

Jodi Kingsley - Chicago-based actress, best known for 10 seasons as DCFS officer Madeline Gastern on NBC's Chicago Med.

Gabriella Cavallero - Actor, director and audiobook narrator who has appeared in productions at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts for more than 26 seasons.

Conor Sheehan - A Durango favorite with numerous roles with the award-winning Merely Players. Sheehan won a 2024 Broadway World Denver Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Play, for his role as Ariel in The Tempest.

Nick Chase, co-artistic director of Boulder-based Local Theatre Company, will direct.

PlayFest will also feature readings of There Are Monsters by Andrea Aptecker, DQM or Drag Queen Magic by Ian August, and Drowning by Bill Capossere.

