Jeff Garlin to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark September 19–20

The comedian, actor, writer, and producer will play four shows across two nights.

By: Sep. 15, 2025
Jeff Garlin to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark September 19–20 Image
Comedy Works South at the Landmark will welcome Jeff Garlin for four performances on Friday, September 19, and Saturday, September 20, 2025. Tickets are $30 and are available now.

Garlin is known worldwide as the executive producer and co-star of HBO’s critically acclaimed series Curb Your Enthusiasm. His Netflix stand-up special, Jeff Garlin: Our Man in Chicago, showcases his trademark blend of storytelling and improvisation. Beyond comedy, Garlin is also a director, writer, actor, and photographer. His photo series Big Bowl of Wonderful has been exhibited in Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, and Boston, with a photography book forthcoming.

On screen, Garlin has written, directed, and starred in three feature films (Handsome, Dealing with Idiots, I Want Someone to Eat Cheese With). His voice acting credits include major roles in Disney Pixar classics such as WALL-E, Toy Story 3, and Toy Story 4.

Performance Schedule

  • Friday, September 19 at 6:30 p.m. & 9:00 p.m.

  • Saturday, September 20 at 6:00 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are $30 and available in advance at ComedyWorks.com.

Venue & Dining

Comedy Works South at the Landmark offers preferred seating to patrons who dine at Lucy Restaurant prior to the show. Reservations may be made at LucyRestaurant.com/reservations.




