Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jamie Lissow Comes to Comedy Works Landmark Next Week

Performances run April 27 - 29.

Apr. 21, 2023  

Jamie Lissow Comes to Comedy Works Landmark Next Week

Actor and comedian Jamie Lissow is currently a regular weekly guest on the #1 rated late night talk show, Gutfeld! on Fox. Jamie is best known for his starring role in two seasons of the Netflix Original Series Real Rob, alongside SNL alums Rob Schneider, Adam Sandler, Norm Macdonald and David Spade; a show Jamie co-wrote and co-produced.

Jamie has appeared on The Tonight Show, The Late Late Show, Last Comic Standing, has his own half hour Comedy Central special and a Dry Bar Comedy Special with over 20 Million views. Jamie recently wrapped his first movie, Daddy Daughter Trip, where he appears alongside John Cleese, Rob Schneider, and Micheal Bublé - a movie he co-wrote and produced. Jamie is currently writing and will be starring in the feature film, The Animal 2, for Fox/Tubi and headlining stand-up comedy shows across the country.

Comedy Works has announced that Jamie Lissow will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark:

Thursday, April 27 / 7:30 PM / $16.00

Friday, April 28 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $24.00

Saturday, April 29 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $24.00




Tom Papa Comes to Pikes Peak Center in October Photo
Tom Papa Comes to Pikes Peak Center in October
Comedy Works Entertainment and Pikes Peak Center present TOM PAPA: 2023 COMEDY TOUR coming to Pikes Peak Center in Colorado Springs on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00pm.
Comedian Iliza Shlesinger Brings Her World Tour To Ball Arena, September 30 Photo
Comedian Iliza Shlesinger Brings Her World Tour To Ball Arena, September 30
Award-winning comedian/actor/author and official Elder Millennial Iliza Shlesinger officially announced her 2023 Hard Feelings world tour which kicks off July 27 in Kahului, HI.
The University of Northern Colorado Arts To Feature Edward W. Hardy, Jubal Fulks, And Matt Photo
The University of Northern Colorado Arts To Feature Edward W. Hardy, Jubal Fulks, And Matthew Dane In BIBER, VIVALDI & BACH
On April 18, 2023, the UNC Ursa Consort will perform an evening of Baroque music at the First Congregational Church in Greeley, Colorado.
Review: THE COLOR PURPLE Is Excellently Black at DCPA Theatre Company Photo
Review: THE COLOR PURPLE Is Excellently Black at DCPA Theatre Company
What did our critic think of THE COLOR PURPLE at DCPA Theatre Company?

More Hot Stories For You


Tom Papa Comes to Pikes Peak Center in OctoberTom Papa Comes to Pikes Peak Center in October
April 19, 2023

Comedy Works Entertainment and Pikes Peak Center present TOM PAPA: 2023 COMEDY TOUR coming to Pikes Peak Center in Colorado Springs on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00pm.
Comedian Iliza Shlesinger Brings Her World Tour To Ball Arena, September 30Comedian Iliza Shlesinger Brings Her World Tour To Ball Arena, September 30
April 18, 2023

Award-winning comedian/actor/author and official Elder Millennial Iliza Shlesinger officially announced her 2023 Hard Feelings world tour which kicks off July 27 in Kahului, HI.
Buntport Theater Company Presents BEST TOWNBuntport Theater Company Presents BEST TOWN
April 18, 2023

Join in for the world premiere of BEST TOWN. Inspired by real events and fueled by everybody's recent encounter with isolation, this production is Buntport's 52nd full-length play.
Northglenn Arts Announces 2023-24 SeasonNorthglenn Arts Announces 2023-24 Season
April 18, 2023

Northglenn Arts, working to provide affordable access to the arts in the north metro region, announces its exciting and ambitious first full season of theatre, dance, concerts, and films in the NEW Parsons theatre for 2023-24. 
Mo Alexander Comes to Comedy Works Landmark This WeekMo Alexander Comes to Comedy Works Landmark This Week
April 18, 2023

When Mo Alexander hits the stage, it's clear that you're in the hands of a man who knows what he's doing. With comedy influences such as Bill Hicks, Paul Mooney, and Richard Pryor, Mo combines intelligence and debauchery into a product that is just as funny as it is important.
share