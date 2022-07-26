Jackie Kashian Comes to Comedy Works South This Week

Jackie Kashian's comedy is like listening to a really racy episode of All Things Considered. Her album, I Am Not The Hero Of This Story, debuted at #1 on iTunes and Amazon, as well as #3 on Billboard. Jackie's hour stand-up special, This Will Make An Excellent Horcrux, is available on CD, DVD and digital download on Comedy Film Nerds.



Jackie has opened for Brian Regan at Carnegie Hall and Maria Bamford at the Stanley Night Live in Estes Park, CO. She has performed her stand-up on CONAN, as well as made appearances on HBO'S 2 Dope Queens and Comedy Central's @Midnight. Jackie has recorded This American Life with Ira Glass for NPR and has done some acting on Netflix's Lady Dynamite and IFC's Maron.



Kashian's critically acclaimed podcast, The Dork Forest, is in its 13th year and has more than eight million downloads. The show is a safe space for dork-on-dork dialog with Jackie interviewing anyone and everyone about what they LOVE to talk and think about. She is also a co-host to a comedy podcast on the Nerdist Network called The Jackie and Laurie Show.





Comedy Works has announced that Jackie Kashian will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark:

Thursday, July 28 / 7:30 PM / $18.00

Friday, July 29 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $26.00

Saturday, July 30 / 7:15 & 9:45 PM / $26.00