JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Opens This Weekend at Rocky Mountain Rep

After the nightmare of not opening for a 2020 theatrical season, Rocky Mountain Rep is ecstatic to have opened Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat this summer!

One of the most enduring shows of all time, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a reimagining of the often-told story of Joseph, his father Jacob, his eleven brothers, and the coat of many colors. In the musical Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams and soon finds himself in front of the mighty Pharaoh. Joseph's counsel elevates him to the position of Pharoah's right-hand man.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is directed and choregraphed by Rocky Mountain Rep alum Andrew Cao. Having started at the Rep in 2000, Cao has since earned numerous Broadway credits.

Rocky Mountain Rep was one of the first professional theatres to open and host an in-house audience this summer after having made an agreement with the Actors' Equity Association (AEA). The AEA agreement has strict safety protocols that must be adhered to, and Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre will be following their guidelines as they continue in their repertory fashion this summer.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre box office, by calling 970-627-3421, or online at www.rockymountainrep.com. Rocky Mountain Rep is rotating Ring of Fire, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and Little Shop of Horrors this summer, and plans to open Million Dollar Quartet this fall.