Illegal Pete's Announces Temporary Closing Monday, March 16

Illegal Pete's will begin a temporary closing tomorrow:

DEAR CUSTOMERS,

At Illegal Pete's, our vision statement is "to create an atmosphere that celebrates individuality and relaxed human connection." With the spread of COVID-19, we want to do what's right to protect our crew, customers, and community. All research points to social distancing as being the key to controlling the spread of the virus, and we will be taking this advice as gospel: beginning tomorrow, Monday, March 16th, we are closing all our restaurants until we are certain that it's safe to gather again. This closure will last a minimum of four weeks, and will be adjusted upward, if needed. We will keep our customers updated via social media and our Weekly Mix newsletter.

This decision doesn't come without its sacrifices. It's not going to be easy, and the outcome is uncertain. While we are still waiting to see what Federal and State support will be provided, we are diligently strategizing how to maximize our ability to take care of our employees as best we can for as long as we can. We will share updates with our crew on this matter as we gain information and make decisions.

Our hearts go out to everyone else who is experiencing sickness, job loss or anxiety during these rapidly evolving and uncertain times. This is a time of shared sacrifice, and shared support; while we won't be with each other physically, we can be there for one another in other ways. Please do.

Sending love and virtual hugs to all,

The Illegal Pete's fam





