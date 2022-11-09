IMG Artists To Present Damien Sneed's OUR SONG, OUR STORY 2022-23 Tour

Created and directed by composer, conductor, and multi-genre musician Damien Sneed, Our Song, Our Story - the New Generation of Black Voices is an evening of music highlighting some of the world's most well-known operatic arias, art songs and spirituals.

The concert brings together two of today's most exciting operatic voices in a diverse and powerful event featuring Raehann Bryce-Davis, Amanda Bottoms, and Raven McMillon (Fall 2022) and Jacqueline Echols, Janinah Burnett and Justin Austin (Winter 2023), accompanied by Damien Sneed on piano and the Griot String Quartet; Amyr Joyner on violin, Messiah Ahmed on violin, Edward W. Hardy (The Woodsman) on viola, and Thapelo Masita on cello.

Each singer brings their colorful artistry to the table with solo performances as well as duets and trios. This will be an evening of memorable and beautiful music as they pay homage to Marian Anderson and Jessye Norman, who have paved the way for them and other African American opera singers. The repertoire features compositions by George Frederic Handel, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Giacomo Puccini, Giuseppi Verdi, Richard Strauss, George Gershwin, Margaret Bonds, Harry T. Burleigh, Richard Smallwood and a newly commissioned work from Damien Sneed.

Our Song, Our Story tour dates include The Jay & Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center, Auburn University/ Auburn, AL (November 15, 2022), Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, Ordway Concert Hall/ St. Paul, MN (November 18, 2022), Harriman-Jewell Series, Folly Theater/ Kansas City, MO (November 20, 2022), Hamilton College, Wellin Hall/ Clinton, NY (January 21, 2023), Wheeler Opera House/ Aspen, CO (January 25, 2023), University of Redlands/ Redlands, CA (January 29, 2023), Tuesday Musical Association, EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall/ Akron, OH (February 2, 2023), Sheldon Concert Hall/ St. Louis, MO (February 4, 2023), Sunflower Performing Arts at Hesston College, Hesston Mennonite Church/ Hesston, KS (February 6, 2023), and Washington Performing Arts and CAAPA, The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts - Terrace Theater/ Washington, DC (February 10, 2023).

Presented by IMG Artists, Our Song, Our Story Tour is produced by Lechateau Entertainment and sponsored by Walt & Ginger Woltosz. For more information, visit https://www.damiensneed.com/.