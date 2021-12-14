HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Comes to Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre This Weekend

Take some time to enjoy the music of the season as Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre presents Home for the Holidays, Saturday, December 18th at 7:30pm, and Sunday, December 19th at 2:00pm. This wonderful holiday tribute is filled with a variety of both heartwarming and festive songs!

Each year, Rocky Mountain Rep welcomes back a special group of alumni to help celebrate the holidays! This year's show will feature Todd Aulwurm, Caleb Baze, Suzanna Champion, Stephanie Hansen, and Kristin O'Connell, with Michael Jordan at the piano.

Staged and directed by Michael Querio and Jeff Duke, Home for the Holidays will surely be one of the highlights of everyone's holiday season! Tickets are still available! Please stop in to the administrative office in Grand Lake, call 970-627-5087, or buy tickets online at rockymountainrep.com. Join the fun!! And don't miss a special visit from Santa, Sunday afternoon after the show!