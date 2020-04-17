HAMILTON Denver On-Sale Postponed

Read a message regarding the postponement of the on sale date for Hamilton in Denver:



"As we grapple with the impact of COVID-19, everyone at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts sends our best wishes to you and our sincere hopes that you and your family are safe and healthy.

We are mindful that Colorado's public officials and our nation's health experts are telling us all to shelter in place and we continue to monitor their orders and recommendations. Based on Governor Polis' recent press conference, and out of an abundance of caution, we are going to postpone the on-sale for Hamilton scheduled for Monday, April 20. At present we are still hoping to host Hamilton at The Buell Theatre August 12-October 4, 2020. That said, we are mindful that our plans may change as the situation evolves. It is a dynamic situation requiring tremendous flexibility in our response. Of the utmost importance to us is the health and well-being of our valued theatergoers, staff and the traveling performers.

Please visit denvercenter.org/Hamilton regularly for all updates regarding the 2020 Denver Hamilton engagement and denvercenter.org/response for all updates regarding the impact that COVID-19 has on the DCPA's programming."





