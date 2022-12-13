Gary Gulman Comes to the Rialto Theater and Dairy Arts Center in March

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Dec. 13, 2022  

Gary Gulman is heading to the Rocky Mountain Region this spring with his Born On Third Base Tour.

The tour kicks off at the Rialto Theater in Loveland on Friday, March 3, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 16 at 10am at rialtotheatercenter.org. The tour concludes at the Dairy Arts Center in Boulder, CO with two shows on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 16 at 10am at thedairy.org.

Over 25 years in comedy, Gary Gulman has established himself as an eminent performer and peerless writer. It's no wonder the New York Times wrote, "Gary is finally being recognized as one of the country's strongest comedians."

A product of Boston, Gulman has been a scholarship college football player, an accountant, and a high school teacher. He has made countless television appearances as both a comedian and an actor and is one of only a handful of comedians to perform on every single late-night comedy program.

Today, Gulman is one of the most popular touring comics, selling out theaters around the country. He is currently on his Born On 3rd Base Tour, in which he hilariously chronicles his impoverished childhood on food stamps, free lunch and welfare checks while skewering our current Tale of Two Cities-esque wealth gap. Few, if any comedians have addressed class so deftly and entertainingly. In November 2021, Gulman performed for the first time to a sold out crowd at the prestigious Carnegie Hall in New York City for the NY Comedy Festival.

Gulman has made four masterful TV specials including his most recent universally acclaimed stand-up special for HBO, The Great Depresh, a tour de force look at mental illness, which is equal parts hilarious and inspiring. In 2019 he appeared in the international blockbuster Joker. He was most recently seen co-starring with Amy Schumer in the hit Hulu comedy series, Life & Beth, and is currently writing a memoir for Flatiron Books, tentatively titled K Through 12.



