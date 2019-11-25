BWW Regional Awards
First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Denver Awards!

Article Pixel Nov. 25, 2019  
Voting is open for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Denver:

Best Actor in a Musical
Andrew Greiche - DISASTER - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 21%
 Kalond Irlanda - MARY POPPINS - Vintage Theatre 7%
 Derek Helsing - SWEENEY TODD - Equinox Theatre 7%

Best Actor in a Play
Dennis Elkins - BOX. - Thingamajig Theatre Company 17%
 Larry Cahn - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Arvada Center 11%
 Dan McNellan - ALL MY SONS - Upstart Crow 10%

Best Actress in a Musical
Tracy Denver - GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Equinox Theatre 10%
 Abigail Kochevar - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - Parker Pace Center/Inspire Theater Company 8%
 Brandi Campbell - SISTER ACT - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 7%

Best Actress in a Play
Marion Bienvenu - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Thingamajig Theatre Company 15%
 Amber Carey-Gitter - ALL MY SONS - Upstart Crow 11%
 Darrow Klein - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Arvada Center 10%

Best Choreography of a Musical
Adrianne Hampton - MARY POPPINS - Vintage Theatre 16%
 Matthew Peters/Ali King - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - BDT Stage 15%
 Colin Roybal - HEATHERS - Equinox Theatre 12%

Best Costume Design of a Musical
Cheryl Faulkner - MARY POPPINS - Vintage Theatre 14%
 Rachel Finley - SWEENEY TODD - Equinox Theatre 13%
 Jesus Perez - SWEENEY TODD - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 13%

Best Director of a Musical
Melissa Firlit - JEKYLL & HYDE - Thingamajig Theatre Company 12%
 Clay White - MARY POPPINS - Vintage Theatre 10%
 Colin Roybal - SWEENEY TODD - Equinox Theatre 10%

Best Director of a Play
Dennis Elkins - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Thingamajig Theatre Company 17%
 Aspen Somers - LETTERS - Forum Theater 14%
 Anthony J Garcia - INTERVIEW WITH A MEXICAN - Su Teatro 8%

Best Lighting Design of a Musical
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - BDT stage 16%
 Elaine Wong - JEKYLL & HYDE - Thingamajig Theatre Company 13%
 KEVIN TAYLOR - SWEENEY TODD - Equinox Theatre 13%

Best Lighting Design of a Play
Laine Wong - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Thingamajig Theatre Company 27%
 Diane Ferry-Williams - ANNA KARENINA - Denver Center for the Performing Arts 12%
 Arnold King - INTERVIEW WITH A MEXICAN - Su Teatro 11%

Best Music Director 
KELLY BIDSTRUP GRAHAM - SWEENEY TODD - Equinox Theatre 14%
 Boni McIntyre - JEKYLL & HYDE - Thingamajig Theatre Company 14%
 Tanner Kelly - NEWSIES - Parker Pace Center/Inspire Theater Company 12%

Best Musical
JEKYLL & HYDE - Thingamajig Theatre Company 10%
 MARY POPPINS - Vintage Theatre 9%
 A CHRISTMAS STORY - BDT Stage 8%

Best Play
THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Arvada Center 15%
 LETTERS - Forum Theater/Fetal Health Foundation 14%
 BOX. - Thingamajig Theatre Company 13%

Best Set Design of a Musical
Matt McCarren - MAMMA MIA! - Thingamajig Theatre Company 16%
 Ryan Walkoviak - MARY POPPINS - Vintage Theatre 15%
 COLIN ROYBAL - GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK - Equinox Theatre 14%

Best Set Design of a Play
Campion, Quinn, Rusnack - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - BDT Stage 18%
 Michael R. Duran - NEWSIES - Parker Pace Center/Inspire Theater Company 17%
 Matt McCarren - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Thingamajig Theatre Company 15%

Best Small Ensemble of a Musical
INTO THE WOODS - Breckenridge Backstage Theatre 18%
 MARY POPPINS - Vintage Theatre 17%
 RING OF FIRE - Thingamajig Theatre Company 16%

Best Small Ensemble of a Play
THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Arvada Center 20%
 LETTERS - Forum Theater/Fetal Health Foundation 13%
 BOX. - Thingamajig Theatre Company 13%

Best Sound Design of a Musical
JESSICA JEWELL - SWEENEY TODD - Equinox Theatre 41%
 Curt Behm - MARY POPPINS - Vintage Theatre 33%
 Chris Pyfrom - DISASTER! - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 26%

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical
Andrew Greiche - DISASTER! - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 27%
 Hayden McDonald - A CHRISTMAS STORY - BDT Stage 11%
 Brandon Metoyer - SWEENEY TODD - Equinox Theatre 8%

Best Supporting Actor in a Play
Tyler Price Robinson - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Thingamajig Theatre Company 20%
 Brian Dowling - NOISES OFF - Conifer Stage Door Theatre 12%
 Damon Guerrasio - LOST IN YONKERS - Miners Alley Playhouse 11%

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical
Abigail Kochever - INTO THE WOODS - Breckenridge Backstage Theatre 13%
 Kerri Emswiller - MARY POPPINS - Vintage Theatre 11%
 Bussy Gower - GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK - Equinox Theatre 7%

Best Supporting Actress in a Play
Johannah Laverty - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Thingamajig Theatre Company 16%
 Paola Miranda - INTERVIEW WITH A MEXICAN - Su Teatro 9%
 Allison Altman - ANNA KARENINA - Denver Center for the Performing Arts 8%

Best Young Adult in a Musical
Gabe Waits - NEWSIES - Parker Pace Center/Inspire Theater Company 16%
 Hayden McDonald - A CHRISTMAS STORY - BDT Stage 15%
 Christian Gonzalez - THE WHOS TOMMY - Thingamajig Theatre Company 14%

Best Young Adult in a Play
Darrow Klein - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Arvada Center 23%
 Sophia Dotson - LETTERS - Forum Theater/Fetal Health Foundation 14%
 Brooks Garvey - ANNA KARENINA - Denver Center for the Performing Arts 13%

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.

