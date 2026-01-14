Firehouse Theater Will Present the World Premiere of H-E-DOUBLE CROOKED LETTER

🎭 NEW! Denver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Denver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Firehouse Theater Company will present H-E-Double Crooked Letter, a world-premiere comedy by Leonard Madrid, running February 7–March 8, 2025. Directed by Debra Gallegos and Beki Pineda, the play was first introduced as a staged reading in 2024 and now returns as a fully realized world-premiere production.

Performances run Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 PM, with Sunday matinees at 2:00 PM, at the John Hand Theater, 7653 E. 1st Place, Denver, CO 80230.

In this riotous and heartfelt comedy, three Latine cousins accidentally open a gate to Hell in their grandmother's living room and quickly discover that closing it is far harder than opening it. From acclaimed playwright Leonard Madrid, the writer of CEBOLLAS and PRIMA'S GUIDE TO FUNERALS, comes a hilarious and ultimately heartwarming journey to the dark side.



“I am excited to be part of the world premiere of ‘H-E -Double Crooked Letter' by Leonard Madrid of New Mexico,” offers Co-Director Debra Gallegos. “This script first hit me as just so funny! Funny premise, funny dialog, perfect funny opportunities to make people laugh. As I continued to prepare for co-directing the play with Beki Pineda, I realized that the play is way more than that!”



Gallegos continues, “The families that are nurtured in the New Mexico landscape have unique character. As a proud 5th generation New Mexican (albeit living in Colorado), I know firsthand the closeness of brothers, sisters, cousins, aunties and uncles. Leonard writes from his heart blending comedy with pathos and sharp humor with understanding and respect. Audiences will be delighted by the cousins' antics and touched by the love they have for family.”

H-E-Double Crooked Letter features the talents of: Paola Miranda, Gisselle Gonzales, Kinari Rima, and Paul Zamora. With Jordan Hull, Shyan Rivera, and Camilo Luera as understudies.



SPECIAL NOTE: The February 13th production will be the dedicated understudy performance. Our understudies will take the stage for this show.



About Firehouse Theater Company: Firehouse Theater Company is committed to producing compelling, thought-provoking works that inspire dialogue and enrich our community. With a reputation for excellence, we strive to present diverse voices and stories that resonate with audiences of all backgrounds.