Firehouse Theater Company to Present PERFECT ARRANGEMENT By Topher Payne

Firehouse Theater Company will present Perfect Arrangement, a sharp-witted and deeply compelling play by Topher Payne, running from April 5 to May 4, 2025.

Directed by Troy Lakey, this production blends classic sitcom-style comedy with drama, offering a fresh and timely look at the fight for LGBTQ+ rights in mid-century America. Shows will be Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 PM, plus Sunday matinees at 2:00 PM.

Tickets are $32 with a group rate of $27 per person for groups of 10 or more. All performances will be at The John Hand Theater at 7653 E. 1st Place, Denver, CO 80230. Tickets and more information available online at www.firehousetheatercompany.com.

Set in 1950 at the height of the Red Scare, Perfect Arrangement follows U.S. State Department employees Bob and Norma, who have been tasked with identifying and eliminating “sexual deviants” from their ranks. But there's a catch—both Bob and Norma are gay, and they've married each other's partners to maintain the illusion of conventional lives. As their carefully curated world begins to unravel, the play transitions from farcical comedy to a searing examination of identity, fear, and the cost of living a lie.

Inspired by the true stories of the earliest stirrings of the American gay rights movement, Payne's work shines a light on a dark chapter in U.S. history while celebrating the resilience of those who dared to live authentically.

“Perfect Arrangement is set in the 1950s when gay and lesbian folks were unable to be themselves,” said Director Troy Lakey. “Unfortunately that is still the case in 2025 - the fear to be open about who you love is still very real and we are losing some of the progress we have made. This story gives you a glimpse behind the public personas Bob, Norma, Millie and Jim create and the toll it takes on them. All of us have had to choose, at some point, if we pretend to be something we aren't to fit in. Join these characters on a journey filled with love, laughter and loss as they evaluate the cost of being their authentic self.”

“I am beyond excited to help tell this wonderful story written by Topher Payne that is half 50's sitcom comedy and half heartbreaking drama. As an out gay man, I am so grateful to the Firehouse Theater for producing this important story and supporting the LGBTQ+ community by including The Perfect Arrangement in their season.”

Perfect Arrangement features the talents of: Miranda Byers as Millie, Matthew Combs as Jim, Matt Hindemarch as Theodore, Johanna Jaquith as Kitty, Katie Medved as Norma, Kelly Uhlenhopp as Barbara and Andrew Uhlenhopp as Bob. With Jack Bucher, Erica Caruso, Madison Kuebler, Troy Lakey and Staci York as Stanbys.

About Firehouse Theater Company: Firehouse Theater Company is committed to producing compelling, thought-provoking works that inspire dialogue and enrich our community. With a reputation for excellence, we strive to present diverse voices and stories that resonate with audiences of all backgrounds.

