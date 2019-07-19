Firehouse Theater Company Presents THREE TALL WOMEN By Edward Albee

Firehouse Theater Company is proud to present Edward Albee's Three Tall Women from August 31 through September 28, 2019. Performances are Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 PM, and Sundays at 2:00 PM.

Tickets are $23 for adults, $20 for students/seniors/military and $18 for groups of 10 or more. All performances will be at the John Hand Theater, located art 7653 E. 1st Place, Denver CO 80230. Tickets are available online at www.firehousetheatercompany.conm or by calling the Box Office at (303) 562-3232.

About the show: A young woman has been sent to sort out the finances of an elderly client, but it's more than money that gets put through the wringer as the older woman's life is laid out in all of its charming, vicious, and wretched glory. Edward Albee has, in Three Tall Women, created a masterwork of modern theater which earned a Pulitzer and three Best Play awards the year it premiered. Don't miss this electrifying, heartrending production directed by Firehouse favorite Julie Kaye Wolf.

"I am looking forward to this wonderful collaboration of women." Offers Director Julie Kaye Wolf. " A couple elements in this show are aging and reflection. The women acting in it and the women of the production team have a wide range of experiences that will aid in our telling of this story. We've already enjoyed sharing our own stories with each other with much laughter. I'm looking forward to many more, because that's what we do in theatre. We tell stories."

Three Tall Women features the talents of: Judy Phelan-Hill as "A", Donna Louden as "B", Kate Poling as "C", and Kevin Douglas as Young Man.





