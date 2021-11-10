Fine Arts Center Theater Company Presents Enchanting Production Of Rodgers & Hammerstein's CINDERELLA

The Fine Arts Center Theatre Company will present the musical "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella," on stage Dec. 2, 2021-Jan. 9, 2022. The production is directed and choreographed by FAC Co-Interim Producing Artistic Director Nathan Halvorson.



The FAC production of "Cinderella" is a modern twist on the timeless enchantment of this magical fairy tale. It brings new life to the story of a young woman who dreams of-and achieves-a better life. This contemporary take features Rodgers & Hammerstein's most beloved songs, including "In My Own Little Corner," "Impossible/It's Possible" and "Ten Minutes Ago."



"'Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella' is the perfect way to return to the yearly tradition of bringing families together with a musical spectacular for the holidays. This updated classic will dazzle you with magic, comedy, romance and, most importantly, kindness. Cinderella is not waiting to be rescued. She is actively searching for a better life, not only for herself, but for the entire kingdom in which she resides," said Halvorson. "With the help of her friends from the forest and a chance encounter with a prince with an identity crisis, she discovers that anything is possible. This show is guaranteed to put you in the holiday spirit."



The musical stars Alex Campbell (last seen on the FAC stage in "Bye Bye Birdie") as Ella and Shabazz Green (last seen on the FAC stage in "Hands on a Hardbody") as Prince Topher. They are joined by FAC favorite Jennifer DeDominici as Cinderella's stepmother (last seen on the FAC stage in "Bridges of Madison County"), April Armstrong as the fairy godmother, and Mark Rubald as Sebastian.



The creative team includes Lex Liang (scenic and costume design), Jonathan Spencer (lighting design), Tori Higgins (sound design), Jerry McCauley (music direction) and Stephanie McGuffin (music direction).



Tickets are now on sale at a??fac.coloradocollege.edua??or through the box office at (719) 634-5583. Tickets start at $20. Reserve online at fac.coloradocollege.edu or call the box office at (719) 634-5583.



Discounts are available for groups of ten or more. Military service members are also eligible for discounts. Contact the box office for details.



Students from any school can purchase rush tickets 1 hour before the performance at the FAC front desk for $15. Tickets subject to availability; must purchase in person and present college/university ID; CC students receive FREE rush tickets when they present a CC Gold Card.



COVID-19 risk mitigation is in effect-proof of vaccination or a negative test result within 72 hours of visit is required for entry. For the latest information on COVID guidelines and requirements visit the FAC website.



Exposure to COVID-19 is possible in public places.a??The FAC and Colorado College continue to closely monitor developments in the outbreak of respiratory illness caused by COVID-19. More information available on the Colorado College website.