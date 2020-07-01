The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley comes to The Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, July 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, and August 1, 22.

Ticket Price: $12.95/Person

NO MEAL, Doors Open 12:45pm, Curtain 1:30pm.

All performances are matinees produced for children of all ages!

Stanley Lambchop is your ordinary, everyday, run-of-the-mill, ten-year-old: normal mom and dad, normal little brother, normal life. That's just the problem... for Stanley, life is too normal. He wants to travel the world, do something amazing, something no one's ever seen before. Careful what you wish for, Stanley! One night, the bulletin board on the wall above Stanley's bed comes loose and falls - right on top of Stanley! The next morning, Stanley Lambchop wakes up flat. Not just a little flat... really, REALLY flat! In a whirlwind musical travelogue, Stanley - the ultimate exchange student - scours the globe for a solution to his unusual problem. He's stamped, posted and cancelled from Hollywood and France to Honolulu and beyond. And, whether he's thwarting a robbery at the Louvre Museum in Paris, or "hanging ten" off the coast of Hawaii, Stanley is closing in on his goal of being a three-dimensional boy once more.

There will be NO dinner service for this show. Concessions will be sold.

Estimated One Hour - One Act; No Intermission.

Cannot attend any of these performances using a Season Ticket.

No vouchers (ie: donation tickets) or Bring A Friend passes will be accepted.

i??Reservations required.

