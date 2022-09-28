Edward W. Hardy And UNCO Faculty To Present GRADUATE SALON At UNC Campus Commons

The University of Northern Colorado, School of Music's amazing graduate students are behind this evening of musical creativity, with performances by individual students and student-led chamber groups. Come and enjoy this family-friendly, free concert that showcases the very best UNCO has to offer! This multi-genre concert, which follows the DAY OF ART events, is presented by Edward W. Hardy and the UNCO faculty.

"Me, Dr. Harmon, and the rest of the NOCO Center for Arts Entrepreneurship are so excited to have Mr. Hardy be a part of our team, serving as the Senior Director of Operations and Artist-Entrepreneur in Residence for the center!" - Dr. Sarah Off, University of Northern Colorado Assistant Professor of Violin, co-director at NOCO CfAE