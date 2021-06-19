EXPLORATION OF THE EVERCHANGING Retruns to Denver Fringe Festival 2021

Exploration of the Everchanging is an experimental, interactive, theater experience, dissecting the relationship between the audience and the performer.

The show was created in 2019, with its debut in New York City, the second iteration was in 2020 on Zoom at Denver Fringe Festival and now it is back, with a new version at Denver Fringe Festival 2021 on Zoom. This show is ever-changing, ever-evolving, as the audience changes with every performance. From the first performance to this upcoming piece, the show has undergone changes and shifts; it has grown but stayed true to its fluid nature.

The director Clara Wiest wanted to create a piece that can be molded to fit the needs and desires of the current audience. Now, their second time at Denver Fringe Festival, a new cast is embodying and exploring the question "how can we create honest, truthful connections with the audience in an online theater setting?", which has led to a whole new version of this work. With new performers and one year into a global pandemic, the explorations of Zoom theater deepened and reached new heights, dissecting what it means to be an audience member on Zoom.

One more time, the audience has a chance to explore and challenge themselves with their own preconceived notions about online theater and they have an opportunity to step out of their comfort zone, interacting honestly with the performance, the content and themselves.

After about one and a half years of the online world gaining more and more importance, it is relevant for the Exploration Of The Everchanging Cast to dissect what this new way of experiencing theater is, and how it can challenge the audience to engage differently.

At its core, Exploration Of The Everchanging is a consciously created and facilitated experience for the audience specifically. The audience is the subject of this show, offering an ever-adapting piece that will shift and change every performance because the audience is different every time.

Get your tickets now at the Denver Fringe Website. https://denverfringe.org/shows/exploration-of-the-everchanging/