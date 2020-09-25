Denver Public Art Opens Calls For Two New Projects

Projects include art at the Denver Art Museum and Denver Public Library Central Branch campus as well as art at the Congress Park pool and playground.

The City and County of Denver has announced an open call for two new Public Art. The first, a $600,000 commission for art at the Denver Art Museum and Denver Public Library Central Branch campus, is open internationally. The second, an $80,000 commission for art at the Congress Park pool and playground, is open to Colorado artists.

Denver Art Museum and Denver Public Library Central Branch campus:

Denver Public Art seeks to commission an artist or artist team to create original public artworks for the Denver Art Museum and Denver Public Library Central Branch campus located in the heart of Denver and the Golden Triangle Creative District. The artwork(s) should create a unique and inspiring experience for the diverse communities that visit and enjoy the shared campus, and should be beacons or gateways for the community, drawing visitors to the space by engaging multiple senses through tactile, light and auditory components.

Artists may submit qualifications for the Denver Art Museum and Denver Public Library public art project at https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=7449.

Denver Public Art seeks to commission a Colorado artist or artist team for site-specific artworks at the soon-to-be renovated Congress Park pool and playground (850 Josephine St.). The artwork(s) should create an inspiring, joyful, safe and welcoming experience for the users of the pool, playground and park, enhancing the neighborhood culture, celebrating the public space and improving the urban playground through tactile, interactive and kinetic artworks.

Artists may submit qualifications for Congress Park pool and playground public art project at https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=7450.

Both Requests for Qualifications are open through Nov. 16, 2020, 11:59 p.m. MST at www.callforentry.org.

For more information on these and other Denver Public Art opportunities, please visit www.denverpublicart.org/for-artists.

Shows View More Denver Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You