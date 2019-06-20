Denver Public Art Calls For Artists For Project At National Western Center

The City and County of Denver announces a National Western Center Denver Public Art commission.

The City of Denver's Public Art Program seeks to commission an artist or artist team to work with the National Western Center (NWC) Campus Plaza design team to explore public art opportunities in the NWC Main Campus Plaza. The selected artist or artist team will collaborate with the National Western Center design team and Denver Public Art Program staff and help finalize designs for the plaza and create public artwork(s) for the site.

The selection panel seeks one or more site-specific unique artworks that demonstrate an authentic connection between human activity and the land, and tell the agricultural, historic, social and ecological story of the National Western Center and surrounding neighborhoods, as well as reflect the aspirations and mission of the NWC redevelopment. The artwork will be fully integrated into the design and construction of the plaza, and artists will have access to selected historic artifacts and salvage materials from the site that may be repurposed for the artwork.

The public art project budget for the NWC Main Campus Plaza is approximately $750,000 USD and the call is open to local, national or International Artists.

Applications will be accepted at www.callforentry.org through Monday, July 15, 11:59 p.m.

Funding for this project comes from the City of Denver's 1% for Public Art Ordinance.

In addition to the NWC Plaza project, Denver Public Art will soon be announcing calls for qualifications for two more National Western Center art projects: the NWC South Platte River Bridges project and the NWC Riverfront project.

For more information on this and other Denver Public Art opportunities, please visit www.denverpublicart.org/for-artists.





