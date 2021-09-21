Denver Arts & Venues Seeking Artists For $700,000 16th Street Mall Public Art Commission

The City of Denver's Public Art Program seeks to commission an artist or team of artists to create original public artworks for the renovation of Denver's 16th Street Mall.

"Since it's opening in 1982, the 16th Street Mall has become one of Denver's most visited places, with 1.5 million visitors annually," said Denver Public Art program manager Michael Chavez. "We are excited to incorporate new public artworks into the next iteration of the 16th Street Mall to help bolster the downtown experience for residents and visitors of all ages and abilities, and invest in Denver's growth and economy."

Designed by famed architect I.M. Pei, the outdoor pedestrian/transit mall runs 1.25 miles along 16th Street in the heart of downtown Denver from Wewatta Street to Broadway. The selection panel of community representatives, arts professionals and civic leaders is seeking three-dimensional artworks that enhance the visitors' experience. Artworks should engage multiple senses, harnessing tactile, light and/or sound components, and utilize vertical, overhead or other space-conserving strategies.

The Request for Qualifications (RFQ) is open to local, national, and International Artists or artist teams now through Monday, Oct. 18 at www.CallForEntry.org. The budget for the commission is $700,000.00 USD.

Additional information on this and other Denver Public Art calls is available at www.DenverPublicArt.org/For-Artists/#opportunities.