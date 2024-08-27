David Nihill Comes To Dairy Arts Center This March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedy Works Entertainment will welcome DAVID NIHILL: SHELF HELP TOUR to the Dairy Arts Center in Boulder, CO on Thursday, March 27th at 7:00pm. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, August 27th at 9:30am and can be purchased online at TheDairy.org.

ABOUT DAVID NIHILL:

Leaving Dublin, Ireland where he was born and raised until the age of 22, David got drunk on travel and never quite hit sobriety of it. He has lived and worked in twelve countries and visited over seventy. His shows draw on his wide travels, cultural observations, attempts at language study, (occasional) international drinking session(s) and being a mildly confused immigrant. His new show Shelp Help mixes comedy and reading recommendations because that's the kind of wild kinky stuff David is into.

David is the winner of the prestigious annual San Francisco Comedy Competition, (previous finalists include Robin Williams, Ellen Degeneres and Dana Carvey) and runner-up in the Moth's largest US Grandslam storytelling competition.

Also a bestselling writer, David recorded his debut special Documented for Dry Bar Comedy in 2019, and his follow up Cultural Appreciation in 2023. He has been featured on TED.com, Sirius XM, Just For Laughs, Netflix is a Joke Festival, The Irish Independent, Inc, NPR, and the Huffington Post among others. A festival favourite, David's videos have also gone viral many times over with over 500 million views and a social following of over 2 million people. More info: davidnihill.com

