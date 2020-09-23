Daniel Rodriguez is Coming to the Boulder Theater

The concert will be happening on Saturday, December 5, 2020.

Daniel Rodriguez will perform at the Boulder Theater on Saturday, December 5, 2020. Tickets must be purchased in tables of 4 or 8 and each ticket comes with 2 McDevitt Taco Supply tacos, 2 drinks, and chips & salsa for the table. This event will follow strict local, state, and national guidelines. Boulder Theater's own reopening guidelines can be found here.

AN EVENING WITH Daniel Rodriguez

BOULDER THEATER

Saturday, December 5, 2020

Early Show

Doors: 6:30 pm | Show: 7:00 pm

Tickets on sale at now HERE

Late Show

Doors: 9:00 pm | Show: 9:30 pm

Tickets on sale at now HERE

$55 Seated Reserved Tickets plus applicable service fees

21+ Event

Shows View More Denver Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You