Daniel Rodriguez is Coming to the Boulder Theater
The concert will be happening on Saturday, December 5, 2020.
Daniel Rodriguez will perform at the Boulder Theater on Saturday, December 5, 2020. Tickets must be purchased in tables of 4 or 8 and each ticket comes with 2 McDevitt Taco Supply tacos, 2 drinks, and chips & salsa for the table. This event will follow strict local, state, and national guidelines. Boulder Theater's own reopening guidelines can be found here.
AN EVENING WITH Daniel Rodriguez
BOULDER THEATER
Saturday, December 5, 2020
Early Show
Doors: 6:30 pm | Show: 7:00 pm
Tickets on sale at now HERE
Late Show
Doors: 9:00 pm | Show: 9:30 pm
Tickets on sale at now HERE
$55 Seated Reserved Tickets plus applicable service fees
21+ Event