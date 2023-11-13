DECEPTIONS: Comedy, Magic & Mind Reading With Jeff Jenson Comes to Lakewood

The event is on Saturday, December 9, 7:00 p.m.

By: Nov. 13, 2023

DECEPTIONS: Comedy, Magic & Mind Reading With Jeff Jenson Comes to Lakewood

"Deceptions" features mind-boggling sleight-of-hand, daring feats, and classic magical acts that will leave audiences of all ages in awe. It's a night where every moment promises to be as engaging as it is enchanting – a perfect blend of magic and wonder.


Jeff Jenson is based in Denver Colorado but extends his magic far and wide, captivating audiences across the nation. With his distinctive style, he invites spectators on a journey into the world of magic. Effortlessly transitioning form close up miracles to awe-inspiring parlor and stage performances that leave a lasting impression. His performances are characterized by pure sleight of hand which allows him to connect with his audience on a personal level.

Prepare to be spellbound as Jeff Jenson's cutting-edge magic, small-scale illusions, and "mind games" seamlessly blend with a touch of light-hearted comedy. This show is not just about tricks; it's about creating memories. 

Jeff Jenson

Deceptions: Comedy, Magic & Mind Reading

Saturday, December 9

7:00 p.m.

$15 for adults; $10 for Kids

Suitable for all ages. 

Ticket Click Here

The Hub at 40 Arts West, 6501 W Colfax Ave, Lakewood, CO 80214

More information by calling 303-378-1112




