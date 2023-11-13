DECEPTIONS: Comedy, Magic & Mind Reading With Jeff Jenson Comes to Lakewood

The event is on Saturday, December 9, 7:00 p.m.
POPULAR
"Deceptions" features mind-boggling sleight-of-hand, daring feats, and classic magical acts that will leave audiences of all ages in awe. It's a night where every moment promises to be as engaging as it is enchanting – a perfect blend of magic and wonder.
Jeff Jenson is based in Denver Colorado but extends his magic far and wide, captivating audiences across the nation. With his distinctive style, he invites spectators on a journey into the world of magic. Effortlessly transitioning form close up miracles to awe-inspiring parlor and stage performances that leave a lasting impression. His performances are characterized by pure sleight of hand which allows him to connect with his audience on a personal level.
Prepare to be spellbound as Jeff Jenson's cutting-edge magic, small-scale illusions, and "mind games" seamlessly blend with a touch of light-hearted comedy. This show is not just about tricks; it's about creating memories.
Jeff Jenson
Deceptions: Comedy, Magic & Mind Reading
Saturday, December 9
7:00 p.m.
$15 for adults; $10 for Kids
Suitable for all ages.
Ticket Click Here
The Hub at 40 Arts West, 6501 W Colfax Ave, Lakewood, CO 80214
More information by calling 303-378-1112
Videos
|Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Buell Theatre- Denver Center for the Performing Arts (3/05-3/10)
|Chicago (Non-Equity)
Buell Theatre- Denver Center for the Performing Arts (1/30-2/04)
|Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Memorial Hall (3/19-3/19)
|MJ
Denver Center for the Performing Arts (4/10-4/28)
|Colorado Ballet Presents Coppélia
Ellie Caulkins Opera House (3/08-3/17)
|The Play That Goes Wrong: A Play by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields
Roe Green Theatre (3/08-3/17)
|Annie (Non-Equity)
Buell Theatre- Denver Center for the Performing Arts (11/21-11/26)
|HRM Software Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/04-6/14)
|Sundyne
Sundyne (1/01-12/31)VIDEOS
|Swing into the Holidays in Lakewood - Kat Edmonson, Holiday Swingin’
Lakewood Cultural Center (11/30-11/30)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You