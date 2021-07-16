DCPA Theatre Company Announces Full Cast and Creative Team for World Premiere of WILD FIRE

The DCPA Theatre Company has announced the full casting and creative team for the world premiere of playwright Jessica Kahkoska's Wild Fire.

"Wild Fire is a deeply moving Colorado story that demonstrates the strength of a community that came together to support and overcome a tragedy," stated Chris Coleman, DCPA Theatre Company Artistic Director and Director of Wild Fire. "I am elated that the Theatre Company will return to the stage this summer to celebrate our community and share this powerful story written by a talented Colorado playwright."

Wild Fire will feature Kendra Jo Brook (As You Like It, Flea Theatre) as the Reporter, Joe Casey (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, National Tour) as the Historian, Jasmine Forsberg (Love in a Hate Nation, Two River Theatre) as the Kid, Rob Morrison (Frankenstein, Classic Stage Company) as the Fire Marshall, Linda Mugleston (My Fair Lady, Broadway) as the Pastor, Mark G. Meadows (Associate Director of Cabarets at Signature Theatre) as the Music Director and Rancher, Marco Robinson (King John, Colorado Shakespeare Festival) as the Park Ranger, and Harold Summey (Drummer/Percussionist/Educator) as the Drummer.

The production, led by director Chris Coleman (Twelfth Night, DCPA), will include music direction by Mark G. Meadows, orchestrations by Terence Odonkor and Mark G. Meadows, sound design by Andrea Allmond (Twelfth Night, Dallas Theatre Center), costume design by Kevin Copenhaver (Twelfth Night, DCPA), lighting design by Charles MacLeod (Goodnight Moon, DCPA), dramaturgy by Lynde Rosario (You Lost Me, DCPA), casting by Grady Soapes, CSA, and stage management by Michael G. Morales (You Lost Me, DCPA) and Corin Davidson (twenty50, DCPA).

Wild Fire performances will take place at Levitt Pavilion Denver (Aug. 16 at 7pm), Dillon Amphitheater (Aug. 18 at 7pm), and Rendezvous Event Center in downtown Winter Park (Aug. 20 at 7pm). Tickets are on sale now anda portion of ticket sales will benefit the Grand Foundation's Grand County Wildfire Emergency Fund, providing wildfire relief aid to Grand County. In addition, DCPA is offering up to 1,000 free tickets to firefighters across the three performances, which will be distributed via lottery.

DETAILS:

DCPA Theatre Company

Presents

WORLD PREMIERE

Wild Fire

Written by Jessica Kahkoska

Directed by Chris Coleman

Music Direction by Mark G. Meadows

With songs written by (in alphabetical order): Cary Morin, Chimney Choir, Daniel Rodriguez, Elephant Revival, Gregory Alan Isakov, and SHEL

Commissioned by DCPA Theatre Company

August 16 - 20, 2021

Tickets start at $30

A portion of ticket sales to benefit the Grand County Wildfire Emergency Fund

denvercenter.org/wildfire

Wild Fire follows the lives of 8 people in Grand County over the course of one momentous week as they face the threat of an unprecedented wildfire. A local fire marshal, a park ranger, a reporter, a rancher, and other evacuated residents...these are a few of the lives that are crossed, changed, and ultimately interwoven forever.

Featuring a folk score written by Colorado musicians, crafted by a Colorado playwright, and inspired by real testimony from more than 30 oral history interviews, Wild Fire honors real stories from our neighbors and friends - with urgent relevance to events happening across the country.