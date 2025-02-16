Curious Theatre Company Will Present Regional Premiere of DOWNSTATE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Curious Theatre Company will soon present the regional premiere of Downstate, a thought-provoking and timely new play by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Bruce Norris (Clybourne Park). With its powerful storytelling and compelling characters, this highly acclaimed drama will make its Denver debut on March 15, 2025, running through April 13, 2025, with previews on March 13 & 14, 2025.

A Provocative and Unflinching Examination of Justice and Redemption

Hailed as "a great, squirmy moral-thrill-ride of a play," by the New York Times, Downstate takes audiences into the lives of four convicted sex offenders living under strict legal and social restrictions in a state-run group house, each with a complex past and challenging present. When one of them is confronted by one of his victims, unexpected emotions and conversations unfold, prompting difficult yet essential questions about forgiveness, accountability, and what it means to seek redemption.

Curious Theatre Company has always championed stories that push boundaries and ignite conversation, and Downstate is no exception. True to Curious Theatre Company's motto-"No Guts, No Story"-this production promises to challenge, provoke, and stay with audiences long after the curtain falls.

Under the masterful direction of Christy Montour-Larson, a Curious Artistic Company Member, this production brings together some of Denver's most exceptional talent-including beloved Curious favorites. Audiences can expect powerhouse performances from Artistic Company Members GerRee Hinshaw, Jim Hunt, Cajardo Lindsey, Sean Scrutchins, and Karen Slack, each bringing their signature expertise to the stage. Adding even more depth and energy to the ensemble are the outstanding Sam Gilstrap, Rakeem Lawrence, and Julia McGowan. Get ready for a theatrical experience you won't forget!

Curious is offering audiences a chance to dive deeper into the play with a live in-person event with playwright Bruce Norris on Sunday, March 16 at 5:00pm. Norris, a playwright and actor best known for Clybourne Park, which won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, the Tony Award for Best Play, and the Olivier Award for Best New Play, will talk with audiences about his work. Often biting and fearless, examines privilege, race, and social structures with razor-sharp satire, Norris's plays have been produced at leading theatres across the country, cementing his reputation as one of the most daring voices in contemporary American theatre.

About Curious Theatre Company

Curious Theatre Company produces thought-provoking, socially relevant theatre that challenges audiences and sparks conversation. Founded in 1997, Curious has built a reputation as one of Denver's most daring and dynamic theatre companies, bringing nationally recognized new plays to local audiences.

Comments